Tragedy in Central Bengaluru: Cylinder Blast Claims a Young Life

A cylinder blast in Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya area claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and injured 12 others. The explosion led to the collapse of several houses, prompting immediate rescue operations. The blast, suspected to be caused by a gas leak, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Central Bengaluru's Chinnayanpalya neighborhood, where a cylinder blast claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy and injured 12 others, according to local police reports on Friday.

The explosion took place in a densely populated residential area, resulting in the collapse of 8-10 houses. Rescue operations are ongoing, as confirmed by officials, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities, including the police, fire department, and disaster response teams, were swiftly mobilized. The cause of the blast is suspected to be a cylinder leak, although investigations are still underway. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials visited the site to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

