Spain on Fire: Battling Against Unprecedented Wildfires

Spain is in the midst of battling 14 significant wildfires as officials caution about adverse conditions hindering firefighting efforts. These fires have already claimed seven lives and scorched 150,000 hectares.

Virginia Barcones, the director general of emergency services, emphasizes the particularly dire situation in the western part of the nation during one of the harshest fire seasons in two decades. Galicia is experiencing severe disruptions due to massive fires that have forced key highways and railway closures.

The Spanish government and emergency services, including the largest aerial operator Avincis, are on high alert as extreme temperatures continue to fuel fires across the region. The situation remains critical as firefighters strive to stabilize the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)