Revolutionizing Bridge Management: Bihar Engineers Embark on AI Journey

In an innovative move to enhance infrastructure safety, Bihar's Road Construction Department has teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Together, they are launching a new certification program that focuses on AI-driven bridge management and real-time structural health monitoring for engineers.

This initiative arises after numerous bridge collapses were reported during last year's monsoon season, underlining the need for improved structural health policies. The advanced six-month certification program is integral to the Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025, the first policy of its kind in India.

Approved recently, the policy underscores the importance of building domestic technical expertise and decreasing reliance on external consultants. As part of this effort, engineers will be trained in AI/ML technologies to better analyze and monitor the state's bridges, ensuring long-term infrastructure sustainability and safety.