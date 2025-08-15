Left Menu

Return of the Screwworm: A Swarming Threat to U.S. Livestock

Fifth-generation Texas rancher Kip Dove recalls the 1973 screwworm outbreak that devastated cattle farms in the U.S. As the threat looms again, screwworms are moving north from Central America, risking billions in economic damage and prompting urgent containment efforts to prevent a repeat of history.

15-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fifth-generation Texas rancher Kip Dove recalls the grim days of 1973, when the screwworm outbreak ravaged livestock across the United States. Armed with a revolver and foul-smelling medicine, the then-eight-year-old faced the gruesome task of treating or euthanizing infected cattle on his family's ranch.

Today, the notorious screwworm is clawing its way back into North America, creeping north from Central America, with potentially devastating consequences for the U.S. economy. Experts warn that the resurgence of the parasitic fly could lead to $1.8 billion in damage within Texas alone and disrupt the national cattle supply chain, driving beef prices higher.

Ranchers, scientists, and government officials are racing against time, employing both high-tech and traditional methods to prevent another outbreak. From sterile fly breeding facilities in Panama to contingency plans on U.S. ranches, the fight against the screwworm is as intense and urgent as ever, as illustrated by increased cases in Mexico and the ever-present threat of infestation in the U.S.

