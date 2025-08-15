Left Menu

Tremors in Kamchatka: A 6.0 Jolt Shakes Eastern Russia

A magnitude 6 earthquake hit near Kamchatka's east coast on Friday, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, marking a significant geological event for the region known for its seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful magnitude 6 earthquake rattled the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), underscored the area's vulnerability to geological disturbances.

Kacharacterized by its frequent seismic activities, the region's latest tremor raises awareness and concerns about potential damage and safety measures.

