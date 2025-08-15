Tremors in Kamchatka: A 6.0 Jolt Shakes Eastern Russia

A powerful magnitude 6 earthquake rattled the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The seismic event, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), underscored the area's vulnerability to geological disturbances.

Kacharacterized by its frequent seismic activities, the region's latest tremor raises awareness and concerns about potential damage and safety measures.