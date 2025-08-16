Left Menu

Earthquake Rattles Queensland: A Seismic Jolt Down Under

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Queensland, Australia, at a depth of 10 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event has drawn attention to the region, though there are currently no reports of damage or casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 05:37 IST
Earthquake Rattles Queensland: A Seismic Jolt Down Under
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck near Queensland, Australia, prompting attention from geological experts and residents alike.

Reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Officials are monitoring the situation, but no immediate damage or casualties have been reported.

TRENDING

1
Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

Security Fortress: Delhi Gears Up for Independence Day Ceremony

 India
2
Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

Shein's Surge in British Fashion Market

 United Kingdom
3
Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

Rusal Faces Financial Downturn Amid Growing Costs

 Global
4
Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tensions

Japan's 'Resilient Growth': Economy Outpaces Projections Despite Tariff Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025