Earthquake Rattles Queensland: A Seismic Jolt Down Under
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Queensland, Australia, at a depth of 10 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The seismic event has drawn attention to the region, though there are currently no reports of damage or casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 05:37 IST
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has struck near Queensland, Australia, prompting attention from geological experts and residents alike.
Reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Officials are monitoring the situation, but no immediate damage or casualties have been reported.
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Queensland
- Australia
- seismic
- 5.4 magnitude
- EMSC
- geological
- depth
- damage
- citizens
Advertisement