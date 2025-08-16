Tragic Electrocutions in Kerala: A Rising Concern
The accidental death of Usha, a 53-year-old woman from Kerala, highlights a growing issue with powerlines. She was electrocuted by a live wire that fell in her courtyard after a tree uprooted it. Recent similar tragedies have raised alarms about the safety of electric infrastructure in Kerala.
- Country:
- India
A 53-year-old Kerala woman named Usha suffered a fatal accident when a live wire fell into her courtyard, leading to her electrocution. The incident occurred in Vadakara, in north Kerala, when Usha unknowingly stepped on the wire while sweeping.
Police reported that an uprooted tree was responsible for snapping the electric line, causing it to fall where Usha was working. Despite being rushed to medical care, her life couldn't be saved, marking another in a series of similar incidents in Kerala.
The state has witnessed several such tragedies recently, including the electrocution of a teenager in Thiruvananthapuram and a student in Kollam. These incidents have stoked political reactions, urging authorities to address the safety concerns surrounding the region's power infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Village Residents Foil Fake Electricity Raid and Nab Imposters
Electricity Board Employees Demand Justice Outside Shimla Headquarters
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Car Plunge Highlights Meghalaya Highway Hazards
IEX Achieves Record Electricity Trade in July
Tragedy Strikes: Explosive Hazards at Odesa Beaches