Astronaut Shukla's Stellar Homecoming: A Journey of Innovation and Inspiration

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to return to Indian soil, wrapping up an inspiring chapter at the International Space Station (ISS). Eager to share the knowledge and experiences garnered from his trailblazing mission, Shukla comes back in the wake of ISRO's upcoming human spaceflight ambition set for 2027.

Spending a year in the United States, Shukla prepared diligently for the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS. With praise from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is expected to address India's strides in space exploration shortly after touchdown.

Throughout the 18-day space mission, Shukla joined a team of astronauts, conducting over 60 scientific experiments and engaging in 20 outreach sessions. His notable journey encapsulates the essence of exploration and serves as a beacon for future space ventures.

