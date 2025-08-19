Mumbai Braces for Torrential Downpour as Offices Shut

In response to an extremely heavy rainfall warning from the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai has shut down all government and semi-government offices for the day, as announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday morning.

Private employers are encouraged to facilitate remote work as the city braces for major disruptions. The BMC's statement noted that essential services would remain operational, despite the closure of other departments.

Heavy rain and waterlogging are causing public transport delays, especially affecting railway services in low-lying areas such as Dadar and Andheri. A red alert remains in place, with forecasts predicting challenging weather conditions throughout the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)