ISRO Aims for New Heights with 40-Storey Rocket

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced ambitious plans for a new rocket, equivalent to the height of a 40-storey building, designed to carry a 75,000 kg satellite into low earth orbit.

In his convocation address at Osmania University, Narayanan outlined the space agency's lineup for the year, which includes the launch of NAVIC satellite and N1 rocket, alongside deploying a 6,500 kg US communication satellite via Indian rockets.

Narayanan highlighted ISRO's growth, comparing it to the early days of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's work, which was designed for significantly lighter payloads. By the end of the year, ISRO aims to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite and GSAT-7R for the Indian Navy, aiming to replace the current GSAT-7 satellite and increase India's satellite count threefold in the next few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)