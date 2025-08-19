Left Menu

India Enforces Stricter Surveillance on Waste-to-Energy Plants

The Central Pollution Control Board mandates state pollution boards to install Online Continuous Emission and Effluent Monitoring Systems at waste-to-energy plants and landfill sites for enhanced surveillance. This aims to track pollutants in real time, ensure compliance with environmental standards, and prevent illegal dumping of waste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:10 IST
India Enforces Stricter Surveillance on Waste-to-Energy Plants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a directive to all state pollution control boards and committees mandating the installation of Online Continuous Emission and Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) at waste-to-energy facilities and landfill sites. This is intended to boost surveillance and ensure these operations adhere to stringent environmental standards.

According to an order dated August 12, states must submit their 'action taken reports' regarding waste-to-energy units by August 18. It stresses the necessity for current and forthcoming municipal solid waste incineration-based waste-to-energy facilities to deploy OCEMS for the real-time tracking of various pollutants including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide, among others.

The CPCB also requires these facilities to include surveillance cameras to deter illegal dumping activities and provide clear visibility of operations. All systems must connect to the CPCB and respective state board servers within three months of the directive. CPCB Chairman Vir Vikram Yadav emphasized the importance of this move given the serious environmental consequences linked to poorly managed waste emissions and leachate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025