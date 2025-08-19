India Enforces Stricter Surveillance on Waste-to-Energy Plants
The Central Pollution Control Board mandates state pollution boards to install Online Continuous Emission and Effluent Monitoring Systems at waste-to-energy plants and landfill sites for enhanced surveillance. This aims to track pollutants in real time, ensure compliance with environmental standards, and prevent illegal dumping of waste.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a directive to all state pollution control boards and committees mandating the installation of Online Continuous Emission and Effluent Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) at waste-to-energy facilities and landfill sites. This is intended to boost surveillance and ensure these operations adhere to stringent environmental standards.
According to an order dated August 12, states must submit their 'action taken reports' regarding waste-to-energy units by August 18. It stresses the necessity for current and forthcoming municipal solid waste incineration-based waste-to-energy facilities to deploy OCEMS for the real-time tracking of various pollutants including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide, among others.
The CPCB also requires these facilities to include surveillance cameras to deter illegal dumping activities and provide clear visibility of operations. All systems must connect to the CPCB and respective state board servers within three months of the directive. CPCB Chairman Vir Vikram Yadav emphasized the importance of this move given the serious environmental consequences linked to poorly managed waste emissions and leachate.
