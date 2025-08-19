Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Disrupt Mumbai
Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall, with Santacruz recording 151.4 mm in just six hours, leading to waterlogging in various areas. Vikhroli experienced significant rainfall earlier, receiving 255.5 mm in a 24-hour period. The intense showers disrupted road, rail, and air traffic in the city.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai faced severe rainfall on Tuesday, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Santacruz in the western suburbs reported the highest six-hour rainfall at 151.4 mm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, several areas witnessed substantial rainfall, including Vikhroli with 141.5 mm, Juhu at 110.5 mm, Byculla with 92 mm, Bandra at 89 mm, and Colaba with 29 mm, as per IMD data.
The heavy showers resulted in significant disruptions to road, rail, and flight services, with officials indicating that Vikhroli had earlier recorded the highest 24-hour downpour of 255.5 mm until 8.30 am Tuesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Alert: IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
IMD forecasts heavy rain in some West Bengal districts till Aug 10
Himachal Rains: Schools, Colleges shut in Shimla's six sub-divisions as IMD warns of rainfall
Rivers, dams swell after heavy rains; IMD issues ''red alert'' in four Kerala districts
Bengaluru Traffic Disruptions Loom as PM Modi Visits