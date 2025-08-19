Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Disrupt Mumbai

Mumbai faced severe rainfall on Tuesday, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Santacruz in the western suburbs reported the highest six-hour rainfall at 151.4 mm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, several areas witnessed substantial rainfall, including Vikhroli with 141.5 mm, Juhu at 110.5 mm, Byculla with 92 mm, Bandra at 89 mm, and Colaba with 29 mm, as per IMD data.

The heavy showers resulted in significant disruptions to road, rail, and flight services, with officials indicating that Vikhroli had earlier recorded the highest 24-hour downpour of 255.5 mm until 8.30 am Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)