Left Menu

Maharashtra Deluge Causes Chaos: Six Dead, Hundreds Displaced

Heavy rains in Maharashtra have resulted in six deaths and displaced hundreds. Mumbai's infrastructure has been severely affected, with schools, colleges, and offices closing in response. The state is on alert, with severe disruptions in train services and road connectivity due to floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:20 IST
Maharashtra Deluge Causes Chaos: Six Dead, Hundreds Displaced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Maharashtra over the last few days have led to the deaths of six people and displaced hundreds, creating chaos across several districts, especially Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has put the state on high alert, with the next 48 hours deemed crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for public offices, transport services faced severe disruptions due to submerged roads and tracks, intensifying the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025