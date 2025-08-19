Maharashtra Deluge Causes Chaos: Six Dead, Hundreds Displaced
Heavy rains in Maharashtra have resulted in six deaths and displaced hundreds. Mumbai's infrastructure has been severely affected, with schools, colleges, and offices closing in response. The state is on alert, with severe disruptions in train services and road connectivity due to floods.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rains in Maharashtra over the last few days have led to the deaths of six people and displaced hundreds, creating chaos across several districts, especially Mumbai.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has put the state on high alert, with the next 48 hours deemed crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.
While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for public offices, transport services faced severe disruptions due to submerged roads and tracks, intensifying the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Monsoon Alert: IMD Warns of Intense Rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
Displacement Crisis in Cabo Delgado: Thousands Flee Insurgent Attacks
"State government stands firm with devotees": Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on elephant Madhuri's issue
IMD forecasts heavy rain in some West Bengal districts till Aug 10
Maharashtra to file review petition over elephant Madhuri's return to Nandani Math: CM Devendra Fadnavis