Maharashtra Deluge Causes Chaos: Six Dead, Hundreds Displaced

Heavy rains in Maharashtra over the last few days have led to the deaths of six people and displaced hundreds, creating chaos across several districts, especially Mumbai.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has put the state on high alert, with the next 48 hours deemed crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday for public offices, transport services faced severe disruptions due to submerged roads and tracks, intensifying the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)