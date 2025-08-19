Devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Floods Trigger Humanitarian Crisis

A remote village in northwest Pakistan has been devastated by flash floods caused by a cloudburst, with the death toll climbing to at least 20, according to local officials. Rescue workers continue to search for victims as authorities warn of further rainfall in the region.

The floods have caused mass casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with over 200 deaths reported in the Buner district alone. Children are among the tragic fatalities, highlighting the catastrophic impact of the natural disaster across multiple districts.

Authorities are utilizing all available resources, including heavy machinery, to aid in recovery efforts. The region is braced for additional downpours, which are predicted to last until September, intensifying the urgency for immediate humanitarian aid and relief measures.