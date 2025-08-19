Devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Floods Trigger Humanitarian Crisis
Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in northwest Pakistan caused extensive destruction and a rising death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. At least 20 people have died in a mountain village, contributing to a total of 358 flood-related fatalities in the province. Rescue operations continue as more rains are anticipated.
A remote village in northwest Pakistan has been devastated by flash floods caused by a cloudburst, with the death toll climbing to at least 20, according to local officials. Rescue workers continue to search for victims as authorities warn of further rainfall in the region.
The floods have caused mass casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with over 200 deaths reported in the Buner district alone. Children are among the tragic fatalities, highlighting the catastrophic impact of the natural disaster across multiple districts.
Authorities are utilizing all available resources, including heavy machinery, to aid in recovery efforts. The region is braced for additional downpours, which are predicted to last until September, intensifying the urgency for immediate humanitarian aid and relief measures.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand cloudburst: Rahul urges administration to expedite relief, rescue operations
Rescue Operations in Full Swing as Tourists Stranded in Uttarkashi
Jharkhand's Battle Against Natural Disasters: Lightning Strikes and Drowning Claims 431 Lives in Three Months
Air Rescue Operations Surge Amid Dharali Disaster
Rescue Operations Intensify in Uttarkashi Flash Floods: 70 Rescued, 50 Still Missing