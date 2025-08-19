Left Menu

Devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Floods Trigger Humanitarian Crisis

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in northwest Pakistan caused extensive destruction and a rising death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. At least 20 people have died in a mountain village, contributing to a total of 358 flood-related fatalities in the province. Rescue operations continue as more rains are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:44 IST
Devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Floods Trigger Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A remote village in northwest Pakistan has been devastated by flash floods caused by a cloudburst, with the death toll climbing to at least 20, according to local officials. Rescue workers continue to search for victims as authorities warn of further rainfall in the region.

The floods have caused mass casualties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with over 200 deaths reported in the Buner district alone. Children are among the tragic fatalities, highlighting the catastrophic impact of the natural disaster across multiple districts.

Authorities are utilizing all available resources, including heavy machinery, to aid in recovery efforts. The region is braced for additional downpours, which are predicted to last until September, intensifying the urgency for immediate humanitarian aid and relief measures.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025