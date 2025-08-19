Odisha's Infrastructure Boom: Six-Lane Greenfield Highway Approved

The Union Cabinet has given the green light for a six-lane, access-controlled capital region ring road in Odisha, known as the Bhubaneswar Bypass, at a cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore. The announcement was made by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

The new highway project aims to address the heavy traffic congestion currently experienced between Rameshwar and Tangi on the National Highway, as it passes through the densely populated cities of Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. The proposed 110 km-long roadway will be a 6-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway, providing a seamless alternative for commuters and reducing city congestion.

This development is expected to divert heavy commercial traffic away from urban centers, increase the efficiency of freight transport, and subsequently lower logistics costs, thereby supporting socio-economic growth in Odisha. The highway will connect with major national and state highways, facilitating improved access to economic, social, and logistics hubs across the state. Additionally, the project is poised to enhance regional economic growth and provide significant employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)