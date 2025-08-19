Left Menu

Swollen Beas River Inundates Punjab's Farmlands

The overflowing Beas river has submerged large areas of agricultural land in Punjab. Floods have caused severe damage to crops across multiple districts. Farmers fear significant losses. Officials are monitoring the situation and have provided necessary relief measures, including accommodations and essential supplies, as heavy rains continue to affect the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:28 IST
Swollen Beas River Inundates Punjab's Farmlands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing development, the Beas river's overflow has submerged vast stretches of agricultural land across Punjab. The swollen river, propelled by recent torrential rains, has caused widespread crop damage in several districts.

According to official reports, hundreds of acres of farmland have been devastated in the Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi within the Kapurthala district. Similar havoc has also been witnessed in regions along Punjab's other major water bodies, such as the Sutlej river in Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran.

Alarmed farmers are facing potentially massive financial losses akin to the 2023 floods. In response, district administrators are on the ground, ensuring that displaced residents have access to accommodations, food, medical supplies, and livestock fodder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025