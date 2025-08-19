Swollen Beas River Inundates Punjab's Farmlands

In a distressing development, the Beas river's overflow has submerged vast stretches of agricultural land across Punjab. The swollen river, propelled by recent torrential rains, has caused widespread crop damage in several districts.

According to official reports, hundreds of acres of farmland have been devastated in the Mand areas of Sultanpur Lodhi within the Kapurthala district. Similar havoc has also been witnessed in regions along Punjab's other major water bodies, such as the Sutlej river in Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran.

Alarmed farmers are facing potentially massive financial losses akin to the 2023 floods. In response, district administrators are on the ground, ensuring that displaced residents have access to accommodations, food, medical supplies, and livestock fodder.

(With inputs from agencies.)