Cosmic Magnifying Glasses: Unlocking the Universe's Secrets

Astronomers are entering a groundbreaking era, with stronger telescopes unveiling the wonders of cosmic magnifying glasses, known as gravitational lenses. These natural phenomena enable scientists to peek into the farthest corners of the universe, providing clues to solve major mysteries such as dark matter and dark energy.

Initially predicted by Einstein, gravitational lenses result from massive objects bending space-time, acting like lenses that magnify light from distant galaxies. With projects like the European Space Agency's Euclid telescope and the Vera Rubin Observatory, the discovery of such lenses is set to skyrocket.

Over time, these telescopes are expected to reveal 100,000 new lenses, enhancing our understanding of the universe's density and structure. Citizen scientists are pivotal in this quest, helping train AI models to identify lenses among billions of galaxies, further enriching our cosmic knowledge.

