Bravery in Bahraich: Women Save Family Members from Crocodile Attacks
In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, two women became local heroes by saving their family members from crocodile attacks. One saved her son, while the other rescued her husband. Authorities have increased safety measures, advising locals to avoid water bodies amid rising crocodile incidents due to heavy rains and swollen rivers.
In Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, two women displayed remarkable bravery in separate incidents, warding off crocodile attacks to save close family members. Their courageous actions have turned them into local celebrities.
On Sunday, in Dhakiya village, a seven-foot crocodile dragged a young boy named Veeru into a drain connected to the Ghaghra river. Instantaneously, his mother, Maya, sprang into action, using an iron rod to fend off the reptile, successfully rescuing her son despite his injuries.
A similar episode unfolded in Madhavapur village when Surjana saved her husband Saifu from a crocodile's grasp by employing a quick-witted sari rescue, while villagers chased the animal away. With rising water levels due to monsoons, forest officials are emphasizing public caution and undertaking aggressive efforts to manage the crocodile threat.
