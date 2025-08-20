Left Menu

Bravery in Bahraich: Women Save Family Members from Crocodile Attacks

In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, two women became local heroes by saving their family members from crocodile attacks. One saved her son, while the other rescued her husband. Authorities have increased safety measures, advising locals to avoid water bodies amid rising crocodile incidents due to heavy rains and swollen rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:31 IST
Bravery in Bahraich: Women Save Family Members from Crocodile Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, two women displayed remarkable bravery in separate incidents, warding off crocodile attacks to save close family members. Their courageous actions have turned them into local celebrities.

On Sunday, in Dhakiya village, a seven-foot crocodile dragged a young boy named Veeru into a drain connected to the Ghaghra river. Instantaneously, his mother, Maya, sprang into action, using an iron rod to fend off the reptile, successfully rescuing her son despite his injuries.

A similar episode unfolded in Madhavapur village when Surjana saved her husband Saifu from a crocodile's grasp by employing a quick-witted sari rescue, while villagers chased the animal away. With rising water levels due to monsoons, forest officials are emphasizing public caution and undertaking aggressive efforts to manage the crocodile threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025