Tungabhadra Dam's Crest Gate Overhaul Progresses Amid Regional Challenges

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is advancing efforts to replace all 33 crest gates of the Tungabhadra Dam, despite numerous regional challenges.

Currently, gate fabrications take place in conjunction with an Ahmedabad firm and JSW Steel, with engineers in Andhra Pradesh urged to expedite their contribution. Equipment necessary for this initiative has commenced arrival.

In Karnataka, Shivakumar stressed the safety-driven decision to maintain the dam's water storage at 80 TMC. This strategic focus aims to safeguard and support local farmers, even as inter-state cooperation presents obstacles.

