Flood Forces Evacuations in Pune: Over 200 Relocated Due to Heavy Rains

More than 200 individuals were relocated to safer areas as heavy downpours in the catchment zones initiated water release from a dam, resulting in flooding in numerous low-lying regions of Pune, according to civic officials.

Amidst intense rain in the catchment areas, a significant volume of water was discharged from the Khadakwasla dam, leading to flooding in low-lying areas along the Mutha river, reported officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Reports of waterlogging in various places including Ekta Nagar on Sinhgad Road, Khilare Vasti, Pulachi Wadi, Yerawada, and Warje were received since Wednesday morning. In response, PMC teams were dispatched to pump water out and evacuate 212 residents to secure locations, a civic representative revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)