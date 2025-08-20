Tragic Drowning Incident at Darwha Flyover Construction Site
Four children aged 10 to 14 drowned in a water-filled pit at a railway flyover construction site in Darwha, Maharashtra. While playing near the flyover, the children fell or swam into the rain-filled excavation. Rushed to the hospital by locals, all were tragically declared dead upon arrival.
In a tragic incident in Darwha city, Yavatmal district, Maharashtra, four children aged between 10 and 14 years died after drowning in a pit at a railway flyover construction site. The pit, filled with rainwater, was excavated for pillar laying near Darwha railway station.
Authorities are investigating whether the children fell into the pit or entered it for a swim. The victims, identified as Rihan Aslam Khan, Golu Pandurang Narnavare, Somya Satish Khadsan, and Vaibhav Ashish Bothle, were playing near the construction site when the accident occurred.
Despite efforts by locals to rescue the children and rush them to a hospital, they were pronounced dead upon arrival, marking the incident a grim reminder of the hazards posed by unsecured construction sites.
