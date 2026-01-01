Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident Claims Three Lives in Nashik

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three individuals in Maharashtra's Nashik district, a police official reported on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday in the Mohdari Ghat section of the Nashik-Pune national highway, involved a container truck that overturned.

The mishap led to a collision with a pick-up vehicle and a motorcycle. Balasaheb Vyapari and Avdhoot Nirmal, passengers in the pick-up, and motorcyclist Shaji Fernando died instantly. Vyapari and Nirmal, the latter an IT engineer from Mumbai, were en route to Sinnar when the accident happened. Authorities have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing, the Sinnar MIDC police confirmed.