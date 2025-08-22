Left Menu

Urgent Call to Protect Workers from Rising Heat Threats

The United Nations urges governments and employers to address the growing health risks workers face due to rising heat levels exacerbated by climate change. Ensuring worker protection from extreme heat is critical, not only as a health issue but also as an economic necessity.

22-08-2025
The United Nations has issued a stern warning to governments and employers to urgently address the growing threat of extreme heat on workers' health. At a press briefing on Friday, the agencies underscored the exacerbating effect of climate change on heatwaves, with workers already experiencing serious health impacts.

According to the updated report, last revised in 1969, worker productivity diminishes by 2-3% for every degree over 20°C. With half of the global population suffering adverse effects from high temperatures, health issues like heatstroke, dehydration, and kidney dysfunction are becoming increasingly common.

The World Health Organization and the World Meteorological Association emphasized the heightened vulnerability of manual laborers in agriculture and construction, as well as children and older adults in developing nations. In response, a call for region and industry-specific heat action plans, developed collaboratively with stakeholders, was made.

