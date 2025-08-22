Maharashtra CM Calls for Swift Completion of Urban Infrastructure Projects

In a decisive call to action, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded the completion of pending urban projects under AMRUT 2.0 by March 31, 2026. During a recent review meeting, Fadnavis stressed the importance of timely execution of water supply and sewerage projects, alongside other infrastructural efforts.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for effective implementation of welfare initiatives designed to enhance citizens' quality of life. Key ministers and senior officials, including Aditi Tatkare and Meghna Bordikar-Sakore, joined the discussion at the Sahyadri Guest House to ensure the state fully benefits from Central government schemes.

Fadnavis also underlined the urgency in establishing health and wellness centers within urban areas as part of the National Health Mission, and directed the medical education and health departments to address manpower deficiencies promptly. Additionally, he called for speedy approvals related to the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, stressing the need for immediate infrastructure support and streamlined processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)