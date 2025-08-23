Left Menu

Devastating Rains in Rajasthan Cause Chaos: Lives Lost, Schools Closed, and Rescue Operations Ongoing

Heavy rains in Rajasthan have resulted in fatalities, disrupted transport, and initiated large-scale rescue operations. A tragic incident claimed the life of Monty Tanwar as his car was swept away. Schools have been shut, and the army has been deployed in affected areas, ensuring safety and evacuation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:56 IST
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Rajasthan, claiming lives, disrupting transportation, and prompting large-scale rescue operations. A 20-year-old, Monty Tanwar, drowned as his car was swept away by rising waters in Sawai Madhopur district. Meanwhile, relentless rainfall has led to the closure of schools and suspension of railway services.

The state's administration has mobilized disaster response teams and the army to ensure effective evacuation and safety operations in affected areas. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is actively engaging with officials to assess the situation and expedite relief measures.

Torrential downpours have left several residential colonies submerged, and key infrastructure, including roads and railway tracks, inundated. With further rains forecasted, districts remain on high alert as authorities strive to manage the crisis and protect citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

