Overnight Storms Lash Tamil Nadu, Claiming a Life

Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, experienced heavy rains, causing water stagnation and one fatality. A sanitation worker was tragically electrocuted after stepping on a live wire submerged in water. Authorities worked to clear obstacles and restore order, while more storms are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:58 IST
Overnight Storms Lash Tamil Nadu, Claiming a Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Many areas in Tamil Nadu, including key districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, faced moderate to heavy rains overnight. The downpour led to significant water stagnation in urban regions.

Tragically, a sanitation worker named Varalakshmi lost her life due to electrocution in Kannagi Nagar. She accidentally stepped on a live electric wire submerged under stagnant water during her early morning work.

The overnight rains also caused a massive tree to fall near Loyola College in Nungambakkam, temporarily disrupting traffic. Authorities swiftly responded to clear roads and manage traffic. The weather office predicts continuing thunderstorms in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

