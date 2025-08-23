Overnight Storms Lash Tamil Nadu, Claiming a Life

Many areas in Tamil Nadu, including key districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, faced moderate to heavy rains overnight. The downpour led to significant water stagnation in urban regions.

Tragically, a sanitation worker named Varalakshmi lost her life due to electrocution in Kannagi Nagar. She accidentally stepped on a live electric wire submerged under stagnant water during her early morning work.

The overnight rains also caused a massive tree to fall near Loyola College in Nungambakkam, temporarily disrupting traffic. Authorities swiftly responded to clear roads and manage traffic. The weather office predicts continuing thunderstorms in the coming days.

