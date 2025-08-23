Critical Response Lowers Water Level in Artificial Lake, Restoring Safety in Syanachatti

The water level of an artificial lake in Syanachatti, formed after debris obstructed the Yamuna River, has fallen by 12 feet, according to officials' reports on Saturday.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya announced that a channel made to drain the lake is effectively reducing the water level. This development has allowed the Syanachatti bridge, previously submerged, to reemerge. Plans are underway to clean the bridge and reopen it for traffic under strict police oversight.

Heavy rains on Thursday led to a temporary lake when boulders and debris blocked the river's flow. The flooding impacted houses and hotels on the Yamunotri route, part of the revered Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, prompting the relocation of 300 people to safer places. Disaster response teams continue efforts on-site to fully drain the lake, with the Central Water Commission monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)