Critical Response Lowers Water Level in Artificial Lake, Restoring Safety in Syanachatti

In Uttarkashi district's Syanachatti, the artificial lake formed after debris blocked Yamuna's flow decreased by 12 feet. Disaster response efforts successfully created a drainage channel. The temporary lake, caused by heavy rains, had flooded the area, leading to the evacuation of 300 individuals to safer locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The water level of an artificial lake in Syanachatti, formed after debris obstructed the Yamuna River, has fallen by 12 feet, according to officials' reports on Saturday.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya announced that a channel made to drain the lake is effectively reducing the water level. This development has allowed the Syanachatti bridge, previously submerged, to reemerge. Plans are underway to clean the bridge and reopen it for traffic under strict police oversight.

Heavy rains on Thursday led to a temporary lake when boulders and debris blocked the river's flow. The flooding impacted houses and hotels on the Yamunotri route, part of the revered Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, prompting the relocation of 300 people to safer places. Disaster response teams continue efforts on-site to fully drain the lake, with the Central Water Commission monitoring the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

