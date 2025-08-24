Left Menu

Nepal Joins International Effort to Protect Big Cats

Nepal has become a member of the International Big Cat Alliance, committing to global cooperation for the conservation of big cats. This move is significant for enhancing ecological security and aligns with Nepal's impressive efforts to increase its tiger population from 121 to 355 within 13 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-08-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 09:51 IST
Nepal Joins International Effort to Protect Big Cats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has officially joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a move announced after the nation signed the Framework Agreement on Saturday. This membership places Nepal at the forefront of a global mission dedicated to conserving seven species of big cats, including the tiger, leopard, and snow leopard.

The IBCA, created to enhance international cooperation, celebrated Nepal's membership as a pivotal step. The country's landscape, which is home to species such as the snow leopard, tiger, and common leopard, is now better positioned to promote coordinated efforts for preservation.

Nepal's environmental strides are commendable, having nearly tripled its tiger population to 355 in 2022 from just 121 in 2009, demonstrating its commitment to ecological security through strategic and managed conservation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

Tragic Fire: Teacher's Note Points to Harassment

 India
2
KFin Technologies Settles Regulatory Case with Sebi

KFin Technologies Settles Regulatory Case with Sebi

 India
3
BJP Slams Congress over 'Anti-Women' Remarks by Jitu Patwari

BJP Slams Congress over 'Anti-Women' Remarks by Jitu Patwari

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Policeman's Remarks on Late-Night Dog Feeding in Chennai

Controversy Erupts Over Policeman's Remarks on Late-Night Dog Feeding in Che...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025