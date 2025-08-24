Nepal Joins International Effort to Protect Big Cats

Nepal has officially joined the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a move announced after the nation signed the Framework Agreement on Saturday. This membership places Nepal at the forefront of a global mission dedicated to conserving seven species of big cats, including the tiger, leopard, and snow leopard.

The IBCA, created to enhance international cooperation, celebrated Nepal's membership as a pivotal step. The country's landscape, which is home to species such as the snow leopard, tiger, and common leopard, is now better positioned to promote coordinated efforts for preservation.

Nepal's environmental strides are commendable, having nearly tripled its tiger population to 355 in 2022 from just 121 in 2009, demonstrating its commitment to ecological security through strategic and managed conservation practices.

