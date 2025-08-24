Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Overnight heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir, leading to flood-like situations in several low-lying areas and damaging a crucial bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, officials have reported.

Jammu experienced 190.4 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, marking it as the second-highest downpour of the month in nearly a century, surpassed only by the 228.6 mm recorded on August 5, 1926.

Authorities have advised residents to steer clear of water bodies and landslide-prone regions as forecasts suggest moderate to intense rain with risks of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides until August 27.

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh highways remained operational despite severe weather, while routes such as the Mughal road and Sinthan road were shut down due to landslides.

A bridge near Logate Morh on the Jammu-Pathankot highway endured significant damage amid soaring water levels in Sahar Khad nallah, prompting officials to redirect traffic through an alternate bridge.

Jammu city's regular life has been disrupted as streams and drains overflowed, inundating roads and flooding homes in areas like Janipur, Roop Nagar, and Sanjay Nagar.

In the midst of these challenges, authorities are closely monitoring rising water levels in major rivers and streams, with disaster response teams standing by to act swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)