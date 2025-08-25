Saving Assam's Vultures: A Call for Grassroots Conservation
Assam's vulture population faces a severe decline due to NSAID medicine-laced carcasses. Conservationist Dipankar Lahkar highlights the need for grassroots involvement to provide safe food for vultures. Campaigns like Sagun Mitra engage communities in conservation, aiming to reduce vulture mortality and sustain their ecological role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam's once-thriving vulture population is in peril due to the ingestion of chemically contaminated animal carcasses, primarily treated with NSAID medicines.
Conservationist Dipankar Lahkar emphasizes the critical role these birds play in maintaining ecological balance, urging village-level intervention to ensure safe feeding practices for vultures.
Ongoing campaigns in Kamrup district aim to counteract this decline, fostering awareness and collaboration within local communities to rejuvenate the vulture population and its natural habitat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- vulture
- Assam
- conservation
- NSAID
- Diclofenac
- Ketoprofen
- village-level
- campaign
- grassroots
- ecological
Advertisement