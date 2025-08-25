Saving Assam's Vultures: A Call for Grassroots Conservation

Assam's once-thriving vulture population is in peril due to the ingestion of chemically contaminated animal carcasses, primarily treated with NSAID medicines.

Conservationist Dipankar Lahkar emphasizes the critical role these birds play in maintaining ecological balance, urging village-level intervention to ensure safe feeding practices for vultures.

Ongoing campaigns in Kamrup district aim to counteract this decline, fostering awareness and collaboration within local communities to rejuvenate the vulture population and its natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)