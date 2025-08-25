Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Demands Visible Results in Development Initiatives

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized strict accountability in projects funded by the CMDF and MLALAD, demanding visibility in their outcomes. At a meeting, she focused on timely project completion in unauthorized colonies and slums, stressing the need for detailed reports, transparency, and regular updates to ensure tangible progress.

Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a stern warning against negligence in projects supported by the Chief Minister's Development Fund (CMDF) and MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD), asserting that clear, visible results are imperative.

In a recent meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta reviewed ongoing and proposed projects with senior officers. She emphasized her administration's commitment to the development of all areas within the city, urging a focus on the timely completion of initiatives, especially in unauthorized colonies and slums. The chief minister directed officials to speed up work under the CMDF and MLALAD, stressing the importance of an evident progression as the monsoon season ends.

Gupta demanded detailed proposals and progress reports, highlighting the availability of funds, and warned that negligence or mere formality in handling these development projects would be unacceptable. Departments are expected to provide regular updates and address any issues swiftly to avoid delays, ensuring that legislative regulations are adhered to effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

