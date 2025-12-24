BJP Launches Protest Over Gruha Lakshmi Funds and Controversial Bill

BJP leader R Ashoka announced on Wednesday that the party would begin a protest against the non-release of funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for February and March. Ashoka stated that the scheme, one of the state's pre-poll guarantees, is supposed to provide women heads of EWS families with Rs 2,000 per month.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka criticized the state government for failing to deliver on its promises during the Belagavi session. He questioned the state's financial health, suggesting a cover-up by the finance department regarding the funds meant for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He called the situation a "big scam," as no response was provided by the Women's Development Minister.

Ashoka also condemned the rapid passing of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Bill, alleging it would suppress freedom of expression. He urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to refrain from signing the bill into law, accusing the government of intending to stifle opposition voices.