International Swimmer Disappearance Mars Istanbul Race

Russian swimmer Nikolay Svechnikov went missing during the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul. Despite high safety measures, he was unaccounted for, prompting search efforts. The race involved over 2,800 participants from various countries. Authorities, including the Istanbul prosecutor's office, are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:16 IST
  • Turkey

A Russian swimmer, Nikolay Svechnikov, has gone missing during the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race held in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities.

The incident has led to extensive search and rescue efforts launched by the Turkish National Olympic Committee after Svechnikov was not found post-race.

Over 2,800 swimmers from 81 nations participated in the 37th annual race. Despite rigorous safety measures, the disappearance underscores the risks involved in such global sporting events.

