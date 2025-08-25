International Swimmer Disappearance Mars Istanbul Race

A Russian swimmer, Nikolay Svechnikov, has gone missing during the Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race held in Istanbul, according to Turkish authorities.

The incident has led to extensive search and rescue efforts launched by the Turkish National Olympic Committee after Svechnikov was not found post-race.

Over 2,800 swimmers from 81 nations participated in the 37th annual race. Despite rigorous safety measures, the disappearance underscores the risks involved in such global sporting events.