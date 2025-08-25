Punjab's Flood Control Efforts: A Coordinated Response to Rising Water Levels

In response to potential flooding, Punjab's authorities have established a central flood control room in Jalandhar. This move aims to ensure swift intervention in flood-stricken regions, according to officials on Monday.

Operating around the clock, the control room's primary mission is to bolster flood prevention and management efforts statewide, a government statement detailed. The state government has also released an emergency helpline, 0181-2240064, with Minister Aman Arora leading the control room, supported by local and department officials.

Focusing on Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, and Fazilka districts, the control room monitors the situation. Heavy rainfall in neighboring Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh has raised water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, aggravated by water releases from key dams. Several district villages are facing severe impacts.