60 Two-Wheelers Gutted in Pune Showroom Fire

In a devastating incident, nearly 60 two-wheelers were engulfed in flames at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre in Pune's Tarabaug area.

The fire, which occurred on Monday evening, led to the rescue of one person who was trapped inside due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene on Bund Garden Road, containing the blaze in approximately 30 minutes. Although extensive property damage and vehicle loss were reported, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.