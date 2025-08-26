60 Two-Wheelers Gutted in Pune Showroom Fire
A massive fire at a motorbike showroom-cum-service center in Pune, Maharashtra, destroyed nearly 60 two-wheelers. The blaze prompted the rescue of one individual trapped inside. Firefighters managed to control the flames within 30 minutes, while the cause remains unknown. Extensive damage occurred to vehicles and property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a devastating incident, nearly 60 two-wheelers were engulfed in flames at a motorbike showroom-cum-service centre in Pune's Tarabaug area.
The fire, which occurred on Monday evening, led to the rescue of one person who was trapped inside due to smoke inhalation.
Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene on Bund Garden Road, containing the blaze in approximately 30 minutes. Although extensive property damage and vehicle loss were reported, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- fire
- two-wheelers
- showroom
- Tarabaug
- rescue
- firefighters
- damage
- vehicles
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
60 two-wheelers gutted in fire at motorbike showroom in Pune; one person rescued from premises: Officials.
Tragic Heroism: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Electrocuted in Rescue Attempt
Rescued from Cameroon: Jharkhand's Migrant Workers' Return Home
Daring Rescue: Family Saved from Flash Flood in Jammu and Kashmir
Swift Rescue: Abducted Toddler Reunited with Family