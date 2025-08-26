Left Menu

Yamuna on the Rise: Flood Alert as Water Levels Surge

The Yamuna river's water level surpassed the warning mark of 204.50 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. Precautionary measures are in place as water from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages continue to elevate the level, predicted to stay below danger mark despite rising trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna river rose above the warning threshold of 204.50 meters at the Old Railway Bridge, sparking alerts among officials.

At 9 am, the water level recorded was 204.58 meters, prompting monitoring agencies to implement precautionary steps to address the potential flood situation. Escalating levels are largely due to substantial water releases from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages.

The water levels are anticipated to increase but are expected to remain under the danger mark by evening as per official forecasts. The Old Railway Bridge is integral for observing the river's flow and flood threats, with the current barrage discharges nearing city's warning limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

