Starship's Launch on Hold: SpaceX Faces Ground System Hurdle

SpaceX postponed the launch of Starship's tenth mission due to a ground system issue at its Texas site. This delay affects plans to reach key development milestones after previous early failures. The mission features the 232-foot Super Heavy booster and 171-foot Starship, stacked and ready for liftoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 10:30 IST
SpaceX

SpaceX has delayed the launch of its Starship's tenth mission, originally set to take off from Texas, due to a ground system issue. The company, headed by Elon Musk, aims to reach key development milestones that past tests missed due to early failures.

The 232-foot Super Heavy booster and its 171-foot Starship upper half were prepared on the launch mount at SpaceX's Starbase rocket facilities. Both components were being filled with propellant for a planned liftoff, which was scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET (2335 GMT).

This postponement underscores ongoing challenges in SpaceX's ambitious space endeavors as they strive to achieve significant advancements in space travel technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

