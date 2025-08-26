Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia

Tropical Storm Kajiki unleashed havoc across Southeast Asia, claiming at least three lives and damaging thousands of homes in Vietnam. Heavy rain and flooding ensued in the capital, with significant impact on coastal regions.

As remnants of the storm moved over Laos, the threat of flooding persisted, with Thailand also on high alert. Numerous injuries and electricity outages were reported, disrupting daily life further.

In response to the storm, Vietnam's government orchestrated mass evacuations and had military personnel on standby, while experts warn climate change may intensify future cyclones in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)