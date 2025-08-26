Tropical Storm Kajiki Wreaks Havoc Across Southeast Asia
Tropical Storm Kajiki caused widespread destruction in Southeast Asia. Vietnam faced heavy rain, resulting in three deaths, numerous injuries, and damaged homes. The storm disrupted electricity and transportation while posing threats of flash floods and landslides across the region, including in Thailand and Laos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Tropical Storm Kajiki unleashed havoc across Southeast Asia, claiming at least three lives and damaging thousands of homes in Vietnam. Heavy rain and flooding ensued in the capital, with significant impact on coastal regions.
As remnants of the storm moved over Laos, the threat of flooding persisted, with Thailand also on high alert. Numerous injuries and electricity outages were reported, disrupting daily life further.
In response to the storm, Vietnam's government orchestrated mass evacuations and had military personnel on standby, while experts warn climate change may intensify future cyclones in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kajiki
- Vietnam
- storm
- flooding
- evacuation
- Thailand
- Laos
- flash flood
- climate change
- Southeast Asia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mass Evacuations in Pakistan's Punjab Amid Ongoing Flood Crisis
Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam with Urgent Evacuations and School Closures
Strengthening Ties: Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to Attend Key Defence Conference in Thailand
Sweden Soars with Thailand's New Fighter Jet Order
ADB Funds $26.8M Green Loan for Thailand’s First Sustainable Data Center