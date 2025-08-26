General Motors Recalls 23,500 Corvettes Over Fuel Leak Risk

General Motors is set to recall more than 23,500 Chevrolet Corvette vehicles in the United States, following the discovery of a fuel leak issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on Tuesday.

The leak, occurring in the pocket around the gas cap during refueling, poses a fire hazard as it might spill onto ignition sources such as a hot engine or exhaust components. An internal investigation by General Motors identified four alleged fires potentially tied to this defect.

Adding to the complexity, malfunctioning gas station pumps were cited as contributing factors in at least two reported incidents. To rectify the situation, automotive dealers will equip the affected vehicles with a shield designed to divert any spilled fuel, according to NHTSA. The recall covers Corvette models from 2023 to 2025, along with Convertible and Coupe variations from 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)