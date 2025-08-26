Left Menu

Record Wildfires Rage Across Europe

Europe has witnessed a record number of wildfires in 2025, burning over one million hectares of land. Spain and Portugal remain the most affected, with intense blazes fueled by a heatwave. Climate change exacerbates the situation, although preventative measures are mitigating some damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:19 IST
Record Wildfires Rage Across Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe is grappling with an unprecedented wave of wildfires, with EU data showing that over a million hectares of land have been scorched this year. This marks the highest amount since official records commenced in 2006.

The European Forest Fire Information System, in its analysis, reveals that the damaged area, surpassing even Cyprus in size, reached 1,028,000 hectares by Tuesday. This surpasses the previous high of 998,000 hectares set in 2017. The majority of the devastation has been concentrated in Spain and Portugal, which together account for approximately two-thirds of the EU's burned terrain.

A 16-day heatwave contributed to a significant surge in wildfires between August 5-19. In Spain's Castille and Leon region, ten wildfires continued on Tuesday, resulting in 700 evacuations. Meanwhile, Portugal experienced a cooling trend, extinguishing a massive fire in Piodao, the largest on record in the country. While climate change intensifies conditions, prevention efforts are essential in combating the extent of these blazes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

 India
3
Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

Kosovo Elects New Speaker, Paving Way for Government Formation

 Kosovo
4
Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

Sattva Group and Aurm Revolutionize Luxury Housing with Vault Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025