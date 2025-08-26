Record Wildfires Rage Across Europe

Europe is grappling with an unprecedented wave of wildfires, with EU data showing that over a million hectares of land have been scorched this year. This marks the highest amount since official records commenced in 2006.

The European Forest Fire Information System, in its analysis, reveals that the damaged area, surpassing even Cyprus in size, reached 1,028,000 hectares by Tuesday. This surpasses the previous high of 998,000 hectares set in 2017. The majority of the devastation has been concentrated in Spain and Portugal, which together account for approximately two-thirds of the EU's burned terrain.

A 16-day heatwave contributed to a significant surge in wildfires between August 5-19. In Spain's Castille and Leon region, ten wildfires continued on Tuesday, resulting in 700 evacuations. Meanwhile, Portugal experienced a cooling trend, extinguishing a massive fire in Piodao, the largest on record in the country. While climate change intensifies conditions, prevention efforts are essential in combating the extent of these blazes.

(With inputs from agencies.)