Wildfire Crisis: Human Exposure Soars Amid Climate Change Threats
A recent study highlights a 40% increase in human exposure to wildfires over two decades, with climate change causing a 54% rise in extreme fire weather. The research, led by the United Nations University-Institute, emphasizes improved fire management, resilience strengthening, and global climate efforts to mitigate risks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Human exposure to wildfires has risen by 40% in the past two decades, as climate change drives a 54% increase in extreme fire weather since 1979, a new study reveals.
The report, published in Science, attributes 111.3 million wildfire exposures over twenty years to population dynamics, while Africa, the Americas, and Asia see the highest increases.
Researchers stress the need for enhanced fire management, resilient infrastructure, and targeted policies to tackle the rising overlap of human settlements and fire-prone environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: PIO Connect Bridges India and South Africa
Bridging Beliefs: A Continental Call for Interfaith Harmony in Africa
New FAO “Solutions-tree” Tool Aims to Halt Africa’s Deforestation Crisis
AfDB Partners with Japan’s Aerosense to Advance Drone Technology in Africa
Ngidi's Tactical Mastery Secures Series Win for South Africa Against Australia