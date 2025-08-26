Wildfire Crisis: Human Exposure Soars Amid Climate Change Threats

Human exposure to wildfires has risen by 40% in the past two decades, as climate change drives a 54% increase in extreme fire weather since 1979, a new study reveals.

The report, published in Science, attributes 111.3 million wildfire exposures over twenty years to population dynamics, while Africa, the Americas, and Asia see the highest increases.

Researchers stress the need for enhanced fire management, resilient infrastructure, and targeted policies to tackle the rising overlap of human settlements and fire-prone environments.

