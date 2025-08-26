Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

In the depths of the Bay of Aarhus in Northern Denmark, archaeologists are uncovering remnants of coastal settlements submerged over 8,500 years ago by rising seas. This summer, divers explored 26 feet beneath the waves near Aarhus, gathering evidence of a Stone Age settlement from below the seabed.

The initiative is part of a €13.2 million international effort, sponsored by the European Union, to map submerged landscapes in the Baltic and North Seas. Researchers from Denmark, the UK's University of Bradford, and Germany's Lower Saxony Institute for Historical Coastal Research are involved.

The project's goal is to understand how ancient societies adapted to rising sea levels, while modern offshore developments continue to expand. Early findings, including animal bones and stone tools, promise further insights as underwater archaeologists comb the site meter by meter.

