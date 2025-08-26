Left Menu

Fishermen Arrested for Trespassing in Turtle Sanctuary

Nine fishermen from Odisha's Kendrapara district were arrested for fishing in the prohibited Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Their trawler was seized for venturing into the turtle congregation zone. The state enforces a yearly trawl fishing ban to protect endangered olive ridley turtles from fatal entanglements and propeller strikes.

Updated: 26-08-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:26 IST
Nine fishermen have been detained in Odisha's Kendrapara district for illegal fishing in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, renowned for its turtle congregation. An official confirmed that the trawler used was confiscated.

These fishermen, from Bhadrak and Balasore districts, were remanded in judicial custody following a court appearance, stated Assistant Conservator of Forests, Manas Das.

The state implements an annual seven-month ban on trawl fishing along a 20-km segment of the Dhamara-Devi river mouth to accommodate the olive ridley turtle's nesting season. Gahirmatha's sanctuary status prohibits fishing year-round to safeguard these endangered turtles from fatal net entanglements and trawler propeller impacts.

