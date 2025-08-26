Jammu and Kashmir Shuts Down Amid Torrential Rains

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has mandated a closure of educational institutions and non-essential offices following heavy rainfall forecasts, emphasizing public safety.

The Meteorological Department warned of very heavy rainfall in the Jammu division over the next 40 hours, with river water levels already reaching alert status.

Authorities advise the public to refrain from approaching riverbanks and flood-prone regions, prioritizing safety as inclement weather persists.

