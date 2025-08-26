Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Shuts Down Amid Torrential Rains

The Jammu and Kashmir government has shut down educational institutions and non-essential offices due to anticipated heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert, warning of significant rain in the Jammu division and rising river levels. Public safety precautions include staying away from riverbanks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has mandated a closure of educational institutions and non-essential offices following heavy rainfall forecasts, emphasizing public safety.

The Meteorological Department warned of very heavy rainfall in the Jammu division over the next 40 hours, with river water levels already reaching alert status.

Authorities advise the public to refrain from approaching riverbanks and flood-prone regions, prioritizing safety as inclement weather persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

