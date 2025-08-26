Left Menu

Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:13 IST
Key bridge inaugurated in Sikkim's Mangan
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim's Science and Technology Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha on Tuesday inaugurated a Bailey bridge across the Kanaka river in the Mangan district.

He said the new bridge will be vital for the people of Lingzya, Tingvong and Sakyong Pentong in the Upper Dzongu region.

Lepcha, the MLA of Dzongu, also announced that the construction of the 255-meter-long Kayum arch steel bridge would be restarted.

The completion of the construction was a long-pending demand of the people of the region, he said.

He said CM Prem Singh Tamang personally intervened to restart construction of the bridge, which would be completed by March 2027.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

Suriname's Offshore Oil Expansion: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global
2
Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

Tech Giants Power S&P 500 Amid Fed Concerns

 Global
3
U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

U.S. Commerce Department Hits 10 Nations with Steel Tariffs

 Global
4
Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

Fed Governor Battles Trump Over Controversial Firing Attempt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025