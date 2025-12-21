Sikkim's SKM Sets Sights on Third Term with 'Mission 2029'

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is laying groundwork for a potential third consecutive term with its newly announced 'Mission 2029', Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang revealed this Sunday. Preparations will begin as early as next year as the party gears up for the 2029 assembly elections.

During the 17th Rholu Diwas gathering, Tamang called on SKM leaders and workers to mobilize from the grassroots level. The event highlighted the party's origins and struggles, recalling how Tamang had opposed former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's regime from Rholu Mandir over a decade ago.

In addition to outlining future objectives, Tamang celebrated past achievements, particularly in developing Sikkim and supporting marginalized groups. The SKM also scheduled a three-day foundation day celebration in February, emphasizing youth and women's roles. Traditional festivities, such as Losoong/Namsoong, were observed alongside party events.