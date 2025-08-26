Tragic Drain Incident Sparks Reflection on Safety Measures

The Machhlishahr community is in mourning following the recovery of three bodies after a tragic incident. Heavy rains led to the drainage canal flooding, claiming the lives of a young woman named Prachi Mishra and an 18-year-old youth, Sameer, who tried to save her.

After an exhaustive 26-hour search, involving local administration, police, and rescue teams, the bodies were found over a kilometer from the accident spot. Prachi was last seen walking home when the mishap occurred, while Sameer was swept away in his attempt to help her.

An e-rickshaw driver, Shiv Gautam, also lost his life trying to rescue the duo. His body was swiftly recovered and has been identified and returned to his family. Authorities are now urging for better safety measures to prevent such incidents.

