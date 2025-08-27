Left Menu

Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Russian forces attacked Ukraine's energy and gas transit infrastructure overnight, impacting six regions. Significant damage occurred in the Poltava region, affecting gas transport, and key substations were targeted in Sumy. Ukraine's primary gas production sites are in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 13:32 IST
Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Overnight, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukraine's energy and gas transit infrastructure, affecting six of the country's regions, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.

The Poltava region's gas transport infrastructure suffered significant damage, with key equipment at one of Sumy's substations also being targeted.

Notably, Ukraine's main gas production facilities are strategically located in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

 India
2
Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

Historic National Conference on SC/ST Welfare in Bhubaneswar

 India
3
Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

Chinese Stocks Falter Amid AI-Driven Market Volatility

 Global
4
Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025