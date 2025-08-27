Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Russian forces attacked Ukraine's energy and gas transit infrastructure overnight, impacting six regions. Significant damage occurred in the Poltava region, affecting gas transport, and key substations were targeted in Sumy. Ukraine's primary gas production sites are in Poltava and Kharkiv regions.
