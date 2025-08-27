Mumbai Pigeon Controversy: Health or Tradition?
With debates escalating over Mumbai's 'kabutarkhanas', the Maharashtra government, as per Bombay High Court's directive, has formed an expert panel to study the health effects of pigeons. The committee's findings, due within 30 days, seek to balance tradition and public health.
- Country:
- India
In a move that has accentuated the ongoing debate surrounding Mumbai's traditional 'kabutarkhanas', the Maharashtra government has initiated an expert inquiry to ascertain the impact of pigeons on human health. This step comes following an order from the Bombay High Court.
Responding to three writ petitions, the court on August 13 mandated the state to form a panel evaluating the health risks associated with pigeons and the widespread practice of feeding them. Consequently, the Urban Development Department issued a notice on August 22, appointing a 13-member committee.
The committee, led by Rajay Kan Devad and encompassing experts from esteemed institutions, will explore the ramifications of pigeon droppings, public feeding, and regulated feeding to ensure no compromise on public health. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had recently closed a 'kabutarkhana' in Dadar, provoking significant unrest among the Jain community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
