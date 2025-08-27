Unprecedented Floods Swamp Jammu: Over 5,000 Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
In Jammu, over 5,000 people were evacuated due to relentless rains causing significant flooding. Although rain intensity has slightly reduced, restoration of utilities and services remains a priority. Officials continue their efforts, while educational institutions are closed and emergency helplines are available.
In an unprecedented weather event, more than 5,000 people were evacuated from the flood-affected areas in the Jammu region as heavy rains and flash floods jeopardized lives and property. The Army, NDRF, and local administration are conducting rescue operations, ensuring the safety of the displaced citizens.
Heavy rainfall, totaling 380 mm in 24 hours, has set a new record since meteorological observations began in 1910. Efforts are underway to restore essential services such as water, electricity, and internet, but many institutions remain closed as a precautionary measure.
Officials have prioritized the restoration of critical services, with coordinated efforts from multiple agencies. Temporary closures of roads, including the important Madhopur bridge, have disrupted traffic. As the authorities release district-specific helplines, the Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation.
